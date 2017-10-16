menu

German Alfonso Martinez Gets Jail and Probation for Sex Attempt with 13 y.o. Girl

OCDA Releases Video of Fatal Orange Police Shooting, Clears Officer Involved


Monday, October 16, 2017 at 6:46 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Jay Brockman
A 31-year-old man was sentenced to 336 days in jail and placed on three years of formal probation for luring a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him in Santa Ana.

A man in Tustin tried to pull the pants down of a female whose yells for help caused the attacker to run away.

German Alfonso Martinez received a jail sentence of time served, meaning the 336 days are equal to the amount of time the Los Angeles resident had already served behind bars. He had contacted the girl through Facebook and eventually tried to solicit sex from her, after which the Santa Ana Police Department was contacted. Detectives used her phone to resume communication with Martinez and arrange a meeting at El Salvador Park, where he was to pick up the girl he knew to be underage, drive her to a local motel and have sex with her. But when Martinez arrived at the park on April 22, he did not find a 13-year-old but much older detectives, who arrested him. He copped Oct. 6 to felony luring a child with the intent to commit a sex crime, in a plea deal that had counts of distributing pornography to a minor with the intent to engage in sexual conduct and attempted lewd act on a child younger than 14 dropped.

A white male is being sought for the attack that happened after 6:05 a.m. Saturday in Tustin. A female was walking west on Mitchell Avenue approaching Red Hill Avenue, where a male walking eastbound on Mitchell made contact with her and forced her to the ground. While on the ground, he held her down and tried to remove her pants, but she struggled and was able to yell for help, according to the Tustin Police Department. That spurred the man to run off southeast from the area. He was described as 27 to 35 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and a reddish moustache. No vehicle was seen or heard. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Tustin Police Detective D. Nguyen at 714.573.3250.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

