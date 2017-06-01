menu

Electronic Frontier Foundation Sues FBI Over Case Weekly Exposed

Sheriff Sandra Hutchens And Cronies Breathe Sigh Of Relief While Deputies Take The Fifth


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Electronic Frontier Foundation Sues FBI Over Case Weekly Exposed

Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 9:34 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Electronic Frontier Foundation Sues FBI Over Case Weekly Exposed (2)
Luke McGarry
A A

A San Francisco nonprofit, which is dedicated to "defending civil liberties in the digital world," on Wednesday sued the FBI, in part due to reporting by OC Weekly.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), which has long criticized the government for using third parties to spy on computer users without warrants, filed its Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which is where plaintiff the Department of Justice is based.

Related Stories

But the case really centers on the federal courthouse in Santa Ana, a gynecological oncologist who treats patients in Newport Beach and Best Buy's Geek Squad repair facility in Kentucky.

Dr. Mark Rettenmaier, who resides in Laguna Niguel, is fighting a child porn possession prosecution in federal court, where the evidence against him is an image plucked from a laptop he took to a Best Buy store in Mission Viejo. Like many customers, Rettenmaier was unaware their property is sent to the giant Geek Squad repair facility in Brooks, Kentucky. And like just about anyone anywhere, he did not know eight employees of that plant search customer computers for the FBI, even when the snooping has nothing to do with the required repairs.

As the Weekly's R. Scott Moxley has reported, the government's case against Rettenmaier has been crumbling, and not just because of the dubious way the evidence against him was collected.

Click here for the EFF's explanation of why it is suing the FBI.

Click here for the complaint.

And click here for Moxley's coverage of the local Geek Squad case.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >