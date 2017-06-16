Garden Grove DUI Checkpoint Tonight
|
Prepare to stop.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
The Garden Grove Police Department holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint tonight.
The location of the operation, which runs from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., was not disclosed.
It is being conducted in coordination with the City of Garden Grove's Accident Reduction Team (ART Team), which I believe should be "AR Team" if you are going to include the "T" of team and ... oh, never mind.
Garden Grove Police Department funding for the checkpoint comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
