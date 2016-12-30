Garden Grove Checkpoint, Special Lake Forest and Mission Viejo Patrols Tonight
|
Watch how much of this you do before cruising the streets of Garden Grove, Lake Forest and Mission Viejo tonight.
Jay Brockman
The Garden Grove Police Department holds a DUI checkpoint tonight, while specially assigned Orange County sheriff's deputies blanket streets in Lake Forest and Mission Viejo that have reputations for boozed or drugged driving arrests, collisions and fatalities.
The police Traffic Unit checkpoint runs from 9 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday at Valley View and Cerulean in Garden Grove.
The sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team conducts its "saturation patrols" from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday.
Each agency funds its anti-DUI operation with separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
