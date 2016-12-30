menu

Garden Grove Checkpoint, Special Lake Forest and Mission Viejo Patrols Tonight

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 5:28 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Watch how much of this you do before cruising the streets of Garden Grove, Lake Forest and Mission Viejo tonight.
Jay Brockman
The Garden Grove Police Department holds a DUI checkpoint tonight, while specially assigned Orange County sheriff's deputies blanket streets in Lake Forest and Mission Viejo that have reputations for boozed or drugged driving arrests, collisions and fatalities.

The police Traffic Unit checkpoint runs from 9 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday at Valley View and Cerulean in Garden Grove.

The sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team conducts its "saturation patrols" from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday.

Each agency funds its anti-DUI operation with separate California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

