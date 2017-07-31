Man Shot Dead in Santa Ana May Be Victim of Gang Violence: Police

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

The Santa Ana Police Department believes there may be gang involvement in the fatal shooting of a man who was found at the scene of a traffic collision.

The report of a shooting sent officers to the 4200 block of West Fay Circle just before 10:25 p.m. Saturday, but cops rolled up to discover the scene of a traffic collision.

"They also found an adult Hispanic male with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body," reads a SAPD advisory. "Orange County Fire Authority Paramedics responded. The victim was transported to a local trauma center were he was declared deceased."

He has not yet been identified, and Santa Ana homicide detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 714.245.8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers, which takes anonymous tips at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

"This case may be eligible for the City of Santa Ana’s Gang Homicide Reward Program," states the advisory.

