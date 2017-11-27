 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Anaheim Police Suspect Fatal Shooting of Man is Gang-RelatedEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Anaheim Police Suspect Fatal Shooting of Man is Gang-Related

Matt Coker | November 27, 2017 | 7:19am
AA

A man died Friday night in what the Anaheim Police Department suspects was a gang-related shooting.

The victim's name, age and city of residence have not yet been revealed.

Police got calls after 10 p.m. Friday of shots fired and a person down in the alley of the 2500 block of East Terrace St., Anaheim.

Officers arrived to find the adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso, says Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt. 

After the life-saving efforts of police and paramedics, the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, says Wyatt, who adds the shooting is believed to be gang-related although no suspect description is available.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >