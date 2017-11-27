Anaheim Police Suspect Fatal Shooting of Man is Gang-Related

A man died Friday night in what the Anaheim Police Department suspects was a gang-related shooting.

The victim's name, age and city of residence have not yet been revealed.

Police got calls after 10 p.m. Friday of shots fired and a person down in the alley of the 2500 block of East Terrace St., Anaheim.

Officers arrived to find the adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso, says Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

After the life-saving efforts of police and paramedics, the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, says Wyatt, who adds the shooting is believed to be gang-related although no suspect description is available.

