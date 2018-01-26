Free Joe [Hey, You!]

You are the person who was working the drive-through speaker system at a coffee shop on a particularly busy weekday morning. I was probably stuck behind six or seven cars, with at least that many behind me when you asked what I wanted to order and if I could pay in cash. I said all I had was plastic. At that point, I started trying to strategize an exit from the line, but it would have involved running over some hedges and sprinkler jets. Instead, you said my drink was on the house. Not having any cash handy, I couldn't leave a tip, but I wanted to thank you for the free joe!

