 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Free Joe [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul

Free Joe [Hey, You!]

Anonymous | January 26, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

You are the person who was working the drive-through speaker system at a coffee shop on a particularly busy weekday morning. I was probably stuck behind six or seven cars, with at least that many behind me when you asked what I wanted to order and if I could pay in cash. I said all I had was plastic. At that point, I started trying to strategize an exit from the line, but it would have involved running over some hedges and sprinkler jets. Instead, you said my drink was on the house. Not having any cash handy, I couldn't leave a tip, but I wanted to thank you for the free joe!

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >