menu

Four Santa Ana Murders in Five Days Sparks Press Conference Today

Parole Agent Scott Patric Keblis Cops to Stealing from Prison to Buy Narcotics


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Four Santa Ana Murders in Five Days Sparks Press Conference Today

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 5:40 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Four Santa Ana Murders in Five Days Sparks Press Conference TodayEXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A A

Local and county law enforcement officials are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning to discuss four murders in Santa Ana since Feb. 8 as well as the police department’s monetary reward program.

Scheduled to appear at 10:30 a.m. in the Santa Ana Police Department Community Room, 60 Civic Center Plaza, are: Santa Ana Police Chief Carlos Rojas, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas and Santa Ana Councilman Jose Solorio.

Related Stories

Here is our coverage of the murders in question:

"Joseph Frank Garcia of Orange is Found Shot Dead in Santa Ana"

"Trisha Irene Verdugo Run Over and Killed Where Joseph Frank Garcia Shot Dead"

"Dead Man in Santa Ana is Believed to be Victim of Gang Shooting"

"There is a Second Santa Ana Sunday Night Murder Cops Think has Gang Ties"

Homicide detectives believe at least some of these slayings were gang-related. As we’ve reported, the Santa Ana Police Department offers monetary rewards to anyone with information leading to the arrest of gang homicide suspects. The program applies to gang-related homicides committed within the City of Santa Ana and reward amounts can range from $100 to $50,000. To participate, call 714.245.8648 or visit www.ci.santa-ana.ca.us/pd/gang_homicide_reward.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >