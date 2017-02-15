Four Santa Ana Murders in Five Days Sparks Press Conference Today

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Local and county law enforcement officials are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning to discuss four murders in Santa Ana since Feb. 8 as well as the police department’s monetary reward program.

Scheduled to appear at 10:30 a.m. in the Santa Ana Police Department Community Room, 60 Civic Center Plaza, are: Santa Ana Police Chief Carlos Rojas, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas and Santa Ana Councilman Jose Solorio.

Here is our coverage of the murders in question:

"Joseph Frank Garcia of Orange is Found Shot Dead in Santa Ana"

"Trisha Irene Verdugo Run Over and Killed Where Joseph Frank Garcia Shot Dead"

"Dead Man in Santa Ana is Believed to be Victim of Gang Shooting"

"There is a Second Santa Ana Sunday Night Murder Cops Think has Gang Ties"

Homicide detectives believe at least some of these slayings were gang-related. As we’ve reported, the Santa Ana Police Department offers monetary rewards to anyone with information leading to the arrest of gang homicide suspects. The program applies to gang-related homicides committed within the City of Santa Ana and reward amounts can range from $100 to $50,000. To participate, call 714.245.8648 or visit www.ci.santa-ana.ca.us/pd/gang_homicide_reward.

