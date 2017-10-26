Supervisor Todd Spitzer Calls for Canyon Fire 2 Probe Due to Slow Response

Saying he is "disappointed" with the "unacceptable" Canyon Fire 2 "response procedure," Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer is calling for a "thorough independent investigation."

The fire began the morning of Oct. 9 with a report of a burning bush in the Anaheim Hills canyon area. But the winds were howling that morning, the fire quickly spread and after the ... wait for it ... smoke cleared six days later, Canyon Fire 2 (not to be confused with the earlier Canyon Fire 1) had burned 9,200 acres of land, damaged or destroyed 60 homes and caused thousands of people to evacuate.

Officials with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), whose crews did not arrive at the scene of the burning bush for an hour, first said someone only reported seeing smoke, so it was a low priority call. But a witness later came forward swearing he first called in a fire with flames.

Either way—Jeez people—we're talking about a dry canyon during strong winds in the middle of fire season!

As someone who just happened to be driving through the canyons at that time on the 91 freeway, I can report that smoke had already filled the area around 9:30 a.m., although the wind was whipping so strongly I was not sure at the time if I was driving through dust or smoke.

Spitzer, who besides being a supervisor (and declared candidate for district attorney) is an OCFA board member, issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon: