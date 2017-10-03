Alleged Drug Dealer Out on Bail Busted in Costa Mesa's First Fentanyl-Heroin Case

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

A man who was already out on bail for alleged possession of dangerous drugs for sale was arrested in what the Costa Mesa police chief says "is the first known arrest for possession of fentanyl-based heroin for sale within the city."

Christopher Eugene Miller, 27, of Costa Mesa, was being held in Orange County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail following his latest arrest for possession of heroin with intent to sell, methamphetamine with intent to sell and a controlled substance for sale.

Christopher Eugene Miller

Miller was out on bail for an August arrest on suspicion of illegal narcotics sales when, around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Costa Mesa police detectives involved in a drug investigation served a search warrant at his home in the 400 block of Fair Drive, according to a CMPD advisory. "Miller was detained outside his home and was found to be in possession of approximately three grams of fentanyl-based heroin, commonly referred to as 'China White,' and about $1,000 in cash."

After searching the residence, detectives found two more ounces of the fentanyl-based heroin, approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, $8,000 in cash, Xanax pills, plastic baggies, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia, states the advisory.

“This is the first known arrest for possession of fentanyl-based heroin for sale within the City of Costa Mesa," says Police Chief Rob Sharpnack in the statement. "Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug and is the most powerful synthetic opioid available. It is so powerful that mere inhalation or contact with the skin can cause a drug overdose resulting in death."

It is obviously on the radar of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as evidenced by the graphic above.

