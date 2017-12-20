 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Watch out for that tree!EXPAND
Watch out for that tree!
Photo by Gabriel San Roman / OC Weekly

Ex-Fullerton City Manager Cops to Reckless Driving Involving Alcohol

Matt Coker | December 20, 2017 | 5:25am
AA

Fullerton's former city manager Joe Felz pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless driving involving alcohol on election night in 2016.

The Fullerton resident was sentenced to 40 hours of community service, three years of informal probation and orders to complete a three month First Offender Alcohol Program and pay a $390 fine and restitution to the City of Fullerton, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office (OCDA).

Related Stories

In the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016—when, let's face facts, we all were nursing the fallout from stiff drinks—Felz recklessly drove a car into a residential area of Fullerton, where he hopped a curb and struck a tree. A witness called emergency dispatch, and a local police car was soon in pursuit as the driver unlawfully failed to stop immediately.

The driver, 58-year-old Joseph Burt Felz, was eventually pulled over and treated to a field sobriety test. Let's just say things did not go his way; a Fullerton cop drove him home.

Due to the stickiness of the situation, the Fullerton Police Department punted the case to the OCDA, whose Senior Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Nichols won the conviction. But the office may not be done with Felz yet, as the misdemeanor count he copped to "counts as a prior conviction if he is charged with driving under the influence within 10 years," the OCDA says.

Nor is the OCDA necessarily done with the Fullerton Police Department.

"The OCDA's investigation and legal review of the conduct of FPD personnel in connection with this incident is still ongoing."

Hmmm ...

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >