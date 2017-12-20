Ex-Fullerton City Manager Cops to Reckless Driving Involving Alcohol

Fullerton's former city manager Joe Felz pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless driving involving alcohol on election night in 2016.

The Fullerton resident was sentenced to 40 hours of community service, three years of informal probation and orders to complete a three month First Offender Alcohol Program and pay a $390 fine and restitution to the City of Fullerton, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office (OCDA).

In the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016—when, let's face facts, we all were nursing the fallout from stiff drinks—Felz recklessly drove a car into a residential area of Fullerton, where he hopped a curb and struck a tree. A witness called emergency dispatch, and a local police car was soon in pursuit as the driver unlawfully failed to stop immediately.