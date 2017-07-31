Marine, Masseuse, Fake Cop and Gas Station Clerk Make This Week's Roundup

Jay Brockman

A former security guard pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 years in state prison for posing as a police officer and forcibly raping a prostitute in Anaheim.

A U.S. Marine Corps sergeant and volunteer track coach was arrested in the alleged sexual assault of a Huntington Beach teen he was training.

A massage therapist was popped for the alleged sexual assault of one of his lady customers.

Speaking of touching someone the wrong way, a gas station employee is accused of doing that to a lady customer in Seal Beach.

Raul Antonio Ramos, 28, of Westminster, could have got up to 50 years to life in prison if convicted at trial, so he copped Wednesday to forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and impersonating a police officer, all felonies. As part of his plea deal, a charge of oral copulation under the color of authority was dropped. Ramos, who worked as a security guard in Santa Ana, solicited the then-19-year-old victim for sex on Dec. 11, 2015. When they got into a Ramada Inn of Anaheim motel room, he told her he was a police officer, showed her his security guard badge and threatened her with arrest if she did not have sex with him. He placed a video camera on a nightstand to record her orally copulating him, but she quickly grabbed Ramos’ keys and camera and ran out of the room in only a towel and got help at a nearby store. Anaheim cops showed up at arrested Ramos.

Gonzalo Castro Huntington Beach Police Department

Gonzalo Castro, 28, of San Clemente, was popped Wednesday for the alleged assault on a Marina High School student. She says she was 17 and on an off-campus training run with the school’s volunteer track and field coach when the the incident happened. She claimed she had only developed an athlete/coach relationship with him when the alleged crime was reported to the Huntington Beach Police Department. An investigation led to the arrest of Castro, who was on active duty as a recruiter out of the Marines' Costa Mesa office at the time. Huntington Beach high schools were part of his recruitment area. Arrested without incident on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor, he later posted bond. The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Pham at 714.536.5973 or via email at apham@hbpd.org.

Qing Dai Orange County Sheriff's Department

Qing Dai, the owner of Sunny's Massage in Mission Viejo, was arrested Thursday by members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Detail (SVD). On May 16, deputies took a report from a 37-year-old woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted during her one-hour massage at Sunny’s Massage, 24000 Alicia Pkwy., Ste. 32, Mission Viejo, where Dai is listed as the owner. Then, on June 15, deputies took a report from a second woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted at Sunny’s Massage. The SVD investigation revealed two prior Sunny’s customers had come forward with similar allegations—bringing the total number of accuses against Dai up to four. He was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, but SVD investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with additional information or who believes they were a victim is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victim’s Detail at 714.647.7419 or 714.647.7000.

Adel Rezkallaa Seal Beach Police Department

Adel Rezkallaa, 46, of Torrance, is the gas station employee Seal Beach police officers arrested Tuesday. A customer at the 76 station on Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue was buying gas when Rezkallaa began a conversation and later touched her in sexual manner, police say. She called the cops, and officers arrived at the station to arrest Rezkallaa on suspicion of misdemeanor sexual battery. This investigation also continues, and anyone with information about this incident or others is asked to call Detective Samantha Mathias at 562.799.4100 ext. 1108.

In all of today's cases, anonymous tips can be left with the non-profit Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1 (855) TIP-OCCS.

