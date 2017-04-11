Augustine Brady Godoy Finally Due in Court for Kamal Malouf's Murder

EXPAND Kamal Malouf, R.I.P. GoFundMe.com

Augustine Brady Godoy is due to make his first court appearance today regarding charges he murdered his roommate in Anaheim—nearly two years after he was initially arrested for the fatal stabbing.

As we reported in July 2015, police responding to an assault and battery call in the 1400 block of West Park Avenue arrived at the home in a quiet neighborhood to find two men covered in blood, one in the kitchen and the other in a bedroom.

The man in the kitchen, later identified as 27-year-old Kamal Malouf, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other fellow, Godoy, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 30-year-old has since recovered.

Police at the time said Godoy was their murder suspect, but he was not initially charged. After further investigation, he was arrested and taken into custody this past Thursday.

And, Godoy has now been charged with felony murder, with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a knife.

Malouf was a popular 2010 UC Irvine graduate who worked as a behavior interventionist at Autism Solutions for Kids. To memorialize him, Kamal's Charity Fund raised more than $6,000 for Autism Speaks via GoFundMe.com.

