menu

Luis Eduardo Distancia Sought by Santa Ana Cops for Fatal Hit and Run

Dramatic Video Shows Events Leading to Orange Man Being Shot Dead by Police


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Luis Eduardo Distancia Sought by Santa Ana Cops for Fatal Hit and Run

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 5:22 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Luis Eduardo Distancia is being sought by police.
Luis Eduardo Distancia is being sought by police.
All photos courtesy of the Santa Ana Police Department
A A

The Santa Ana Police Department is reaching out to the public in hopes of locating a suspect in a fatal hit and run on Friday.

There is a $50,000 arrest warrant out for Luis Eduardo Distancia, a 45-year-old described by police as Hispanic, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to have been the driver of a white 2006 Ford Econoline van—which is now in police custody—that before 4:50 p.m. on March 17 is believed to have collided with a. motorcycle at Standard Avenue and Walnut Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist lying in southbound lanes of Standard with life threatening injuries. Eduardo Estrada Luevano, 36, of Santa Ana, later died at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana from his injuries.

Upcoming Events

Video from surveillance cameras of the collision showed the van had been traveling north on Standard before turning west on Walnut in front of Luevano, whose motorcycle collided with the front right fender of the van.

The van driver fled from the scene without identifying himself, but was followed by a witness, who provided police a license plate for the van that is owned and operated by Distancia.

The van was recovered the next day, but Distancia was not with it and he has failed to contact police, according to SAPD, which asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Traffic Division: Investigator W. Hadley at 714.245.8214 or email whadley@santa-ana.org.

Another look at Distancia
Another look at Distancia

Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >