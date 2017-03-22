Luis Eduardo Distancia Sought by Santa Ana Cops for Fatal Hit and Run
|
Luis Eduardo Distancia is being sought by police.
All photos courtesy of the Santa Ana Police Department
The Santa Ana Police Department is reaching out to the public in hopes of locating a suspect in a fatal hit and run on Friday.
There is a $50,000 arrest warrant out for Luis Eduardo Distancia, a 45-year-old described by police as Hispanic, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to have been the driver of a white 2006 Ford Econoline van—which is now in police custody—that before 4:50 p.m. on March 17 is believed to have collided with a. motorcycle at Standard Avenue and Walnut Street.
Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist lying in southbound lanes of Standard with life threatening injuries. Eduardo Estrada Luevano, 36, of Santa Ana, later died at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana from his injuries.
Video from surveillance cameras of the collision showed the van had been traveling north on Standard before turning west on Walnut in front of Luevano, whose motorcycle collided with the front right fender of the van.
The van driver fled from the scene without identifying himself, but was followed by a witness, who provided police a license plate for the van that is owned and operated by Distancia.
The van was recovered the next day, but Distancia was not with it and he has failed to contact police, according to SAPD, which asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Traffic Division: Investigator W. Hadley at 714.245.8214 or email whadley@santa-ana.org.
|
Another look at Distancia
Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
