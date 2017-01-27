Extra Deputies on Hunt for Drunken Drivers in Dana Point and San Clemente Tonight

Don't drink like a fish and drive in Dana Point or San Clemente tonight. Jay Brockman

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is running anti-DUI operations in its contract cities Dana Point and San Clemente tonight.

The next day, deputies will focus on pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle safety.

The DUI Enforcement Team's saturation patrols will put extra units of deputies on streets known for drugged- or drunken-driving stops, arrests, crashes and fatalities from 7 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.

The department believes high-visibility saturation patrols and DUI checkpoints lower the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes, pointing to research that shows up to a 20 percent reduction following such operations.

Meanwhile, deputies have mapped out locations where, over the past three years, pedestrian and bike collisions have occurred, along with the violations that led to those crashes.

Thus, extra deputies will patrol areas all day Saturday where bike and pedestrian traffic and crashes occur in an effort to lower deaths and injuries. No specific spots were released by the sheriff.

Funding for these traffic operations come from California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

