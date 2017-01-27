menu

Extra Deputies on Hunt for Drunken Drivers in Dana Point and San Clemente Tonight


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Extra Deputies on Hunt for Drunken Drivers in Dana Point and San Clemente Tonight

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 5:44 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Dana Point or San Clemente tonight.
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Dana Point or San Clemente tonight.
Jay Brockman
A A

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is running anti-DUI operations in its contract cities Dana Point and San Clemente tonight.

The next day, deputies will focus on pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle safety.

The DUI Enforcement Team's saturation patrols will put extra units of deputies on streets known for drugged- or drunken-driving stops, arrests, crashes and fatalities from 7 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.

The department believes high-visibility saturation patrols and DUI checkpoints lower the number of people killed and injured in alcohol- or drug-impaired crashes, pointing to research that shows up to a 20 percent reduction following such operations.

Upcoming Events

Meanwhile, deputies have mapped out locations where, over the past three years, pedestrian and bike collisions have occurred, along with the violations that led to those crashes.

Thus, extra deputies will patrol areas all day Saturday where bike and pedestrian traffic and crashes occur in an effort to lower deaths and injuries. No specific spots were released by the sheriff.

Funding for these traffic operations come from California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >