Ex-Volunteer [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

You are the local contemporary-art museum who charges all the tour guides who work for you on a volunteer basis. We donate about 100 hours of our lives each year attending meetings, doing research on exhibitions, preparing materials—all so we can take guests and schoolchildren on informative hour-long tours. We do all that work for FREE, and you CHARGE us for the training program, PLUS a yearly membership. WOW! On top of that, you have the audacity to mail me letters soliciting donations. As if donating my time and efforts weren't enough. You are not the Getty or the Smithsonian. You are a small museum that shows mostly unimpressive work from relatively obscure artists. I will be taking next year's membership fee and spending it on admission to better museums. Ciao!

