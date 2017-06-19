menu

Even John Wayne Needs a Break from Orange County [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Even John Wayne Needs a Break from Orange County [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Monday, June 19, 2017 at 7:45 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Even John Wayne Needs a Break from Orange County [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
Scott Feinblatt
A A

For our summer travel issue, Weekly writer/photographer/cartoonist Scott Feinblatt went down to John Wayne Airport and took note of all the locals getting the hell out of town to escape our current reality. Here's Scott's artist's statement:

There's no doubt that strange days have befallen the US. Our political state has become a no-holds-barred reality television show. Such degradation is nothing less than a total defoliant to some of the simpler ideologies that have governed the common intellect in the past, say, for example, the catchy -isms of John Wayne. It is hard to imagine that the Duke could come up with one of his famous macho statements and actually reassure an average US citizen that the current state of our country is not that of an insane joke. Thus, at the airport of his namesake, his spirit is bidding travelers some refreshing advice for the summer. Get out while you still can, and enjoy your summer vacation!

And, yes: we do realize that the only international flights out of John Wayne are to Mexico—which make sense, considering all of Marion's kids are half-Latinos...HA!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >