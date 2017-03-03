Enough Water? [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
You were the young man who asked me where the ice machine was located as I walked back to my room at a beautiful Hawaiian resort. Having been there a week and loving my happy hour, I knew where they were to be found. You were from Northern California. I stated I was from Southern California with a cheery vacation smile. With your grumpy face, you replied, "Oh, you're the ones taking all our water." I just have one question for you, bub: Do you have enough water now? The bitch in me somehow hopes your pad is nestled right below that big-ass dam you have up there.
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
