Enjoying the Main Street Electrical Parade in the Age of Trump [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
For this week's Orange Feathers, cartoonist Bob Aul combined the two biggest stories that Orange County cares about this week: The revival of Disney's Main Street Electrical Parade, and the inauguration of Donald Trump. Bob didn't offer an artist's statement this week, so I'll do it for him: #fucktrump. Enjoy!
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 6:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Edmonton Oilers
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 7:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Jan. 28, 6:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Colorado Avalanche
TicketsTue., Jan. 31, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!