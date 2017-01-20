menu

Enjoying the Main Street Electrical Parade in the Age of Trump [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

7 Anti-Trump Events in Orange County This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Enjoying the Main Street Electrical Parade in the Age of Trump [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 6:24 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Enjoying the Main Street Electrical Parade in the Age of Trump [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
A A

For this week's Orange Feathers, cartoonist Bob Aul combined the two biggest stories that Orange County cares about this week: The revival of Disney's Main Street Electrical Parade, and the inauguration of Donald Trump. Bob didn't offer an artist's statement this week, so I'll do it for him: #fucktrump. Enjoy!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >