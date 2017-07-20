menu

Family Sues Embassy Suites Anaheim Over Tragic Magic Kingdom Trip

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 5:53 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Magic Kingdom visit turns tragic.EXPAND
Magic Kingdom visit turns tragic.
Gabriel San Roman
A A

A family is suing an Anaheim hotel over the death of a 3-year-old girl who fell off a fifth-floor balcony during a Disneyland trip.

Stephanie Martinez died at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange about an hour after the 6:35 p.m. July 18, 2015, accident at the Embassy Suites, 3100 E. Frontera St., Anaheim.

Her mother, Alejandra Sandoval Duran, was in the hotel shower and other members of the Las Vegas family were downstairs in the courtyard when Stephanie went to join them.

When Duran went to check on her daughter, Stephanie was hanging from the balcony rails.

Duran screamed, scaring Stephanie, who then fell.

Family members downstairs tried but failed to catch the little girl.

Duran and Stephanie's father Jesus Martinez Avila filed a negligence suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the Anaheim Embassy Suites' owners, Urban Commons Frontera LLC of Los Angeles and UCF 1 LLC of Corona del Mar, as well as property management firm Brighton Management LLC of Diamond Bar.

The complaint alleges the hotel was in a "dangerous, defective and unsafe" condition at the time of Stephanie's death.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

