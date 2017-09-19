menu

Bernie Sanders' DNC Chair Pick Keith Ellison Keynoting OC Democrats' Dinner

Trump's Pal Darrell Issa Loses Another Round in Court to Foe Doug Applegate


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Bernie Sanders' DNC Chair Pick Keith Ellison Keynoting OC Democrats' Dinner

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 6:59 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota) is coming to Orange County.EXPAND
Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota) is coming to Orange County.
Lorie Shaull/Wikipedia Commons
A A

Remember when it was discovered through Wikileaks last summer that the Democratic National Committee unequally favored Hillary Clinton for the party’s presidential nomination over Bernie Sanders, a controversy that led to the resignation of DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz?

And remember when the DNC was choosing a new chairperson, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota) was the choice of Sanders while former labor secretary Thomas Perez was the candidate of Barack Obama loyalists?

Despite Ellison racking up the support of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Martin Heinrich, Reps. John Lewis, Luis Gutierrez and Tulsi Gabbard and the AF-Fucking-L-CIO, Perez ultimately got the gig—and immediately (and successfully) lobbied the DNC to choose Ellison as deputy chairman. The congressman accepted.

At least Orange County Sanders supporters should be happy to hear Ellison is coming here.

Upcoming Events

The first African American to win a House seat in Minnesota, the first Muslim to be elected to Congress and one of only two followers of Islam in the current Congress will be the keynote speaker at the Democratic Party of Orange County's 23rd annual Harry S. Truman Awards Dinner Saturday at the Hilton/Orange County in Costa Mesa.

Confirmed guests include California gubernatorial candidates Antonio Villaraigosa and Delaine Eastin; California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones and Ellison's House colleagues Lou Correa (D-Anaheim) and Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach). Other local, state and national Democratic Party members are expected—which is to be expected as Orange County is home to multiple House seats currently occupied by Republicans that the Democrats think they may be able to flip in November 2018. The confidence comes from more in Orange County (and specifically those GOP-held districts) having voted for Hillary Clinton for president over Donald Trump.

“This year’s dinner is not to be missed,” says Fran Sdao, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County, in the announcement. “We are heading into 2018 united and strong. We are honored to receive so much support from national, statewide and local Democratic Party members and supporters during this critical time in Orange County history."

New autographed books by Elizabeth Warren and Al Franken and memorable experiences like helicopter flights, Lakers games and celebrity chef private dinners will be up for grabs in a silent auction. Truman dinner tickets are available by calling 714.634.3367 or visiting OCdemocrats.org or orangecountydemocrats.com.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >