Bernie Sanders' DNC Chair Pick Keith Ellison Keynoting OC Democrats' Dinner

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota) is coming to Orange County.

Remember when it was discovered through Wikileaks last summer that the Democratic National Committee unequally favored Hillary Clinton for the party’s presidential nomination over Bernie Sanders, a controversy that led to the resignation of DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz?

And remember when the DNC was choosing a new chairperson, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minnesota) was the choice of Sanders while former labor secretary Thomas Perez was the candidate of Barack Obama loyalists?

Despite Ellison racking up the support of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Martin Heinrich, Reps. John Lewis, Luis Gutierrez and Tulsi Gabbard and the AF-Fucking-L-CIO, Perez ultimately got the gig—and immediately (and successfully) lobbied the DNC to choose Ellison as deputy chairman. The congressman accepted.

At least Orange County Sanders supporters should be happy to hear Ellison is coming here.

The first African American to win a House seat in Minnesota, the first Muslim to be elected to Congress and one of only two followers of Islam in the current Congress will be the keynote speaker at the Democratic Party of Orange County's 23rd annual Harry S. Truman Awards Dinner Saturday at the Hilton/Orange County in Costa Mesa.

Confirmed guests include California gubernatorial candidates Antonio Villaraigosa and Delaine Eastin; California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones and Ellison's House colleagues Lou Correa (D-Anaheim) and Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach). Other local, state and national Democratic Party members are expected—which is to be expected as Orange County is home to multiple House seats currently occupied by Republicans that the Democrats think they may be able to flip in November 2018. The confidence comes from more in Orange County (and specifically those GOP-held districts) having voted for Hillary Clinton for president over Donald Trump.

“This year’s dinner is not to be missed,” says Fran Sdao, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County, in the announcement. “We are heading into 2018 united and strong. We are honored to receive so much support from national, statewide and local Democratic Party members and supporters during this critical time in Orange County history."

New autographed books by Elizabeth Warren and Al Franken and memorable experiences like helicopter flights, Lakers games and celebrity chef private dinners will be up for grabs in a silent auction.


