Dumb Passengers [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

To the people sitting behind me on a recent flight out of John Wayne Airport: What was so funny about the pilot's accent? During his welcome, you snickered as if he's dumb because of his pronunciation of certain words. But everyone understood him, and since he flies for a U.S.-based carrier, he is obviously qualified to do his job. You're lucky we were in the back of the plane and he was on the opposite end, behind a security door. Otherwise, I'd ask another question: Isn't it dumb to ridicule the one person with your life in his hands for the next two hours and 45 minutes?

