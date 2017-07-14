Dumb Passengers [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
To the people sitting behind me on a recent flight out of John Wayne Airport: What was so funny about the pilot's accent? During his welcome, you snickered as if he's dumb because of his pronunciation of certain words. But everyone understood him, and since he flies for a U.S.-based carrier, he is obviously qualified to do his job. You're lucky we were in the back of the plane and he was on the opposite end, behind a security door. Otherwise, I'd ask another question: Isn't it dumb to ridicule the one person with your life in his hands for the next two hours and 45 minutes?
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Orange Crush Demolition Derby
TicketsSun., Aug. 13, 7:00pm
-
P&G Gymnastics Championships Junior Men's Day 1
TicketsThu., Aug. 17, 1:00pm
-
P&G Gymnastics Championships Senior Men's Day 1
TicketsThu., Aug. 17, 7:00pm
-
P&G Gymnastics Championships Junior Women's Day 1
TicketsFri., Aug. 18, 1:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!