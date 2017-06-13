Rare Midweek Anti-DUI Operation in Lake Forest and Mission Viejo Tonight
|
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Lake Forest or Mission Viejo tonight.
Jay Brockman
Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department DUI Enforcement Team will be on the hunt for drunk and/or drugged drivers on Lake Forest and Mission Viejo streets tonight.
The so-called DUI saturation patrols assign deputies to specific areas known for drunken driving stops, arrests, crashes and deaths—joining the patrol officers already out in the communities.
The rare midweek operation runs from 6 tonight through 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Funding for the operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
