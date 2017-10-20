 


Try to avoid this chap out in Lake Forest and Mission Viejo tonight.
Orange County Sheriff's Department

Lake Forest and Mission Viejo Host Special DUI Patrols Tonight

Matt Coker | October 20, 2017 | 5:44pm
Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be out seeking alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers in Lake Forest and Mission Viejo tonight.

So-called saturation patrols are being deployed tonight from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

What that means is that, in addition to regular patrol deputies covering their beats, specially trained personnel will blanket streets in Mission Viejo and Lake Forest known for DUI stops, arrests, crashes and deaths.

Operational funding comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

 
