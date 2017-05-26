Celebrate Memorial Weekend But Abide DUI and Motorcycle Stops and Ops
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Newport Beach all weekend—and watch yourself on or near motorcycles today.
Jay Brockman
You may be starting a long holiday weekend of celebrating, but Orange County cops today begin a long weekend dedicated to those who over-celebrate and then try to drive.
With a motorcycle safety operation thrown in for good measure.
First, DUI saturation patrols, which put extra officers on Newport Beach streets known for drunken-driving stops, arrests, crashes and deaths, run today through Monday from 4 p.m.-3 a.m. daily, the department announced.
Meanwhile, that agency is separately conducting a Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation today that has specially assigned officers patrolling areas that are frequented by motorcyclists and where recent traffic collisions involving motorbikes have occurred.
The Irvine Police Department holds a sobriety checkpoint from 8 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Culver Drive and Barranca Parkway, that agency announced.
The Irvine DUI checkpoint and Newport Beach saturation patrols and motorcycle operation are funded separately with California Office of Traffic and Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
