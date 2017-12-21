Jeremy Wayne Greenwood Slapped with 3 Murder Counts in Irvine DUI Crash

A 30-year-old Rialto resident is facing triple murder charges from a DUI collision that killed two UC Irvine graduates and a UCI student and left a fourth person seriously injured.

Jeremy Wayne Greenwood was slapped with three felony murder counts on Tuesday because after a 2012 DUI conviction in Los Angeles, he was warned a future DUI resulting in death could produce a murder charge, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office (OCDA).

He allegedly ran a red light while driving his 2015 Infiniti Q50 about 85 mph through the Harvard and Michelson intersection around 3 a.m. on July 1, when he slammed into a 2014 Hyundai Elantra that had the green light, says Kim Mohr, the Irvine Police Department spokeswoman.