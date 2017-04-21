San Clemente Checkpoint Tonight, Weekend Bike, Motorbike, Pedestrian Ops

Look for this to play out in San Clemente tonight. Orange County Sheriff's Department

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department DUI Taskforce holds a DUI/drivers license checkpoint from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday somewhere in San Clemente.

That's not the only traffic safety operation deputies have set for today. A specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation throughout the agency's coverage area—including contracted cities—is being held "in an effort to lower deaths and injuries," the department also announced.

And the good times roll to Sunday, when deputies run Bike & Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operations throughout the county.

Prepare to stop. Orange County Sheriff's Department

At the sobriety stop, deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment along with checking drivers for proper licensing. Did you know deputies will soon be getting even more training to spot drugged drivers because of the legalization of weed in California? It's true!

In the motorcycle op, "extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur," the OCSD explains. "Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers and riders alike that can lead to motorcycle crashes."

The department has mapped out locations where there have been troubles with motorcycles in recent years. A similar map is the basis for Sunday's bicycle and pedestrian operation. "Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas where bike and pedestrian traffic and crashes occur in an effort to lower deaths and injuries," OCSD says.

Propelling the operation is the fact that bicycle and pedestrian fatalities are rising in California as more people use non-motorized means of transportation. Wonder how much of that is from cars taken away from people who drink/drug and drive?

Anyway, funding for all three OCSD operations come from separateCalifornia Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

