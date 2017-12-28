DUI Checkpoint On Friday Dec. 29 In Buena Park

Ahh, the holidays. You know what that means: Parties, food, too much booze and DUI checkpoints! On Friday, Dec. 29, the Buena Park Police Department (BPPD) Traffic Unit will be out in full force conducting (a) DUI / drivers license checkpoint(s) between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The exact location of the stop has yet to be disclosed by BPPD. They did, however, say that checkpoints (like this one) are "placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence."