Dualing DUI Checkpoints in Anaheim and Stanton Tonight

Prepare to stop. Orange County Sheriff's Department

There are separate DUI checkpoints tonight in Anaheim and its adjacent little sister city, Stanton.

First up, the Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team holds its sobriety stop somewhere in Stanton from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday.

Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit, whose checkpoint starts an hour later at 8 p.m. but ends at the same time as the sheriff's, has announced the location of its operation: near Anaheim Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.

Both agencies receive funding for their checkpoints from California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

