Dualing DUI Checkpoints in Anaheim and Stanton Tonight


  MVN

Dualing DUI Checkpoints in Anaheim and Stanton Tonight

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 5:36 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Prepare to stop.
Orange County Sheriff's Department
There are separate DUI checkpoints tonight in Anaheim and its adjacent little sister city, Stanton.

First up, the Orange County Sheriff’s DUI Enforcement Team holds its sobriety stop somewhere in Stanton from 7 tonight through 3 a.m. Saturday.

Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit, whose checkpoint starts an hour later at 8 p.m. but ends at the same time as the sheriff's, has announced the location of its operation: near Anaheim Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.

Both agencies receive funding for their checkpoints from California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

