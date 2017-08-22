menu

Dr. David Ray Zachary's Fraud Conviction Puts License on Probation for 7 Years

Man Shot Dead in Orange Early Today


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Dr. David Ray Zachary's Fraud Conviction Puts License on Probation for 7 Years

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 5:36 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Dr. David Ray Zachary's Fraud Conviction Puts License on Probation for 7 Years (2)EXPAND
MDVIP
A A

The medical license of Dr. David Ray Zachary has been placed on seven years probation due to his conviction in a fraud case that also swept up fellow San Clemente-based family medicine physicians, according to the Medical Board of California.

The board's order, which became effective on Friday, was signed May 26 by Zachary and his lawyer Adam Still.

Related Stories

It cites for three causes of discipline: conviction of a crime substantially related to the qualifications, functions or duties of a physician and surgeon and general unprofessional conduct and violation of the Medical Practices Act due to that conviction.

Click here to read the order.

Zachary was engaged in the same fraud that led to guilty pleas by Drs. Eva and John Gentile. Like the Gentiles, Zachary pleaded guilty in Orange County Superior Court to misdemeanor aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine, in a plea deal that had multiple counts of felony conspiracy, medical fraud and sentencing enhancements dismissed. He received fines, three years probation and was ordered to pay $33,433.43 in restitution and volunteer 80 hours of free medical care, according to the medical board.

Under the terms of probation, Zachary must: perform 400 more hours of free medical or non-medical services; complete an ethics course; have his office billing monitored by a board designee; abstain from overseeing nurses or physician assistants or hiring or working and associating with any aestheticians; notify any hospitals or clinics where he has privileges of his probationary status; obey all laws; and submit quarterly reports to the board about his progress in fulfilling the probation conditions.

Failure to abide by any of those terms can cause medical license revocation procedures to kick in, the board warns.

Like Zachary’s medical license, Eva Gentile’s was also placed on seven years probation by the board, as we reported in July.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >