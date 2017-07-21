menu

Dr. Hai Hoang Pham's License on Probation Following Patient's O.D. Death

Royce and Rohrabacher Got Illegal Dough from Pro-Russia Groups: Lawyer


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Dr. Hai Hoang Pham's License on Probation Following Patient's O.D. Death

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 5:08 a.m.
By Matt Coker
The bad doctor is in.
The bad doctor is in.
Matt Coker
A A

An internal medicine physician has had his medical license placed on probation by the state for 35 months due to “repeated negligent acts” with a patient who died of a methadone overdose.

The Medical Board of California, which put Dr. Hai Hoang Pham’s probation into effect July 13, cited his mistreatment of a patient he had seen initially for a shoulder tear. Pham prescribed the fellow identified only as “C.F.” medications 18 times from June 2007 through October 2010.

The medications prescribed in various doses and at various times included Norco, Xanax, Soma, Ambien, Motrin, Nexium, Tramadol, BuSpar, Dilaudid, Duragesic (which the board notes is a Fentanyl patch not normally used for the patient’s symptoms) and the dietary supplement “Sleep Tight.”

Medical board investigators found Pham failed to take the patient’s blood pressure and an adequate history, perform a proper physical examination or take into consideration C.F.'s weight, weight fluctuations and hypertension. He was 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds at the first visit, but his weight would drop quickly and balloon up again over the time Pham saw him.

Upcoming Events

The last time Pham treated C.F. was on Oct. 26, 2010, when the patient got a script for more pain meds. Later, C.F. saw a second doctor who prescribed methadone. He died Nov. 10, 2010, of a methadone overdose in a Western Medical Center emergency room.

With C.F., Pham demonstrated repeated negligent acts and poor record keeping, according to medical board investigators. Conditions of his probation, which Pham and his lawyer Raymond J. McMahon signed off on March 13, include the doctor: obeying all laws; having his practice monitored by a third party; submitting quarterly progress reports to the board; taking prescription, medical education and medical record-keeping courses; and informing hospitals and facilities where he has privileges of his probation status. He is also prohibited from supervising physician assistants.

Failure to live up to the conditions could start license revocation proceedings against Pham.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >