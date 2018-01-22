Dr. Robin Richard Cole's Medical License in Jeopardy Due to Inaction

The Medical Board of California has filed an accusation against a Placentia surgeon's license, which has not been renewed since March 31, 2015.
The accusation against the license of Dr. Robin Richard Cole was filed on Jan. 3, according to state records.
Click here to read the accusation.
It stems from the medical board having compelled Cole last September to undergo physical and psychiatric examinations by board-selected physicians on specific dates a month later.
Cole failed to show to either appointment, according to the accusation.
He is subject to further discipline because he failed to notify the board about a change of address, states the accusation.
The accusation calls for a hearing by the board to consider further discipline up to suspension or revocation of Cole’s license.
