The bad doctor is in.
Matt Coker

Dr. Robin Richard Cole's Medical License in Jeopardy Due to Inaction

Matt Coker | January 22, 2018 | 5:28am
AA

The Medical Board of California has filed an accusation against a Placentia surgeon's license, which has not been renewed since March 31, 2015.

The accusation against the license of Dr. Robin Richard Cole was filed on Jan. 3, according to state records.

Click here to read the accusation.

It stems from the medical board having compelled Cole last September to undergo physical and psychiatric examinations by board-selected physicians on specific dates a month later.

Cole failed to show to either appointment, according to the accusation.

He is subject to further discipline because he failed to notify the board about a change of address, states the accusation.

The accusation calls for a hearing by the board to consider further discipline up to suspension or revocation of Cole’s license.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

