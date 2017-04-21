Don't Think Twice [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
No, seriously: Stop trying to seduce me. We had our thing nearly 15 years ago at this point, yet you still try to get at me: Facebook messages asking if you can give me something, lingering looks whenever we run into each other in Costa Mesa, hints told to my friends that you still want me, tearful confessions that breaking up with me was the biggest mistake you ever made to friends whom you don't know talk to me. It absolutely was, and I never looked back. To paraphrase Dylan, you just sorta waste my precious time.
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., May. 29, 6:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves
TicketsMon., May. 29, 6:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins
TicketsThu., Jun. 1, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Minnesota Twins
TicketsThu., Jun. 1, 7:07pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!