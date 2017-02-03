menu

Donald Trump Voters Have Caca on Their Hands [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Donald Trump Voters Have Caca on Their Hands [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 7:34 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
For this week's Orange Feathers, cartoonist Luke McGarry took on the eternal horror show that is Donald Trump. And, in a break from his usual standard of being too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, Luke provided one this time, referring to Trump voters: "Fuck 'em." BOOM. Oh, and #fucktrump

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

