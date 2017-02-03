Donald Trump Voters Have Caca on Their Hands [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
For this week's Orange Feathers, cartoonist Luke McGarry took on the eternal horror show that is Donald Trump. And, in a break from his usual standard of being too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, Luke provided one this time, referring to Trump voters: "Fuck 'em." BOOM. Oh, and #fucktrump
