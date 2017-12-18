Prentis John Hill Held in Murder of His Girlfriend Shannon Peace Likens

The live-in boyfriend of a woman killed in her Santa Ana apartment Saturday has been arrested for her murder, according to police.

Prentis John Hill, 39, was taken into custody after walking into the emergency room at College Hospital in Costa Mesa around 7 p.m. Saturday, states a Santa Ana Police Department advisory.

Just before noon the same day, Orange County Fire Authority paramedics pronounced Shannon Pearce Linkens, Hill's 38-year-old girlfriend, deceased, police say.