Prentis John Hill Held in Murder of His Girlfriend Shannon Peace Likens (3)EXPAND
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

Prentis John Hill Held in Murder of His Girlfriend Shannon Peace Likens

Matt Coker | December 18, 2017 | 9:37am
AA

The live-in boyfriend of a woman killed in her Santa Ana apartment Saturday has been arrested for her murder, according to police.

Prentis John Hill, 39, was taken into custody after walking into the emergency room at College Hospital in Costa Mesa around 7 p.m. Saturday, states a Santa Ana Police Department advisory.

Just before noon the same day, Orange County Fire Authority paramedics pronounced Shannon Pearce Linkens, Hill's 38-year-old girlfriend, deceased, police say.

The fire personnel had been called to apartment unit 209 at 316 W. Fourth St. by police, who had begun live-saving measures on the unresponsive woman.

Dispatch had received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a domestic violence incident at the address, according to police, whose officers arrived to find the door closed and no one answering when they knocked.

"Neighboring tenants reported a violent altercation and that the male suspect fled the building prior to the arrival of police," states the advisory. "Officers entered the apartment and found an adult female on the floor bleeding, with trauma to her body."

After Hill was arrested, he was booked into the Santa Ana Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Detectives are still working the case and request anyone with information on the case to call the SAPD Homicide Section at 714.245.8390. Orange County Crime Stoppers collects anonymous tips at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

