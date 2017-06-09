Dolphin Defender [Hey, You!]

Bob Aul

You are the young dolphin who made me giddy on a recent Sunday with your spontaneous, high-flying leap from the ocean. My beach buddies and I couldn't believe how airborne you got! There must have been 8 feet of space between you and the surface. Then you leapt up again! Your body was like a half-circle, and I sort of wished I were you. We'd already been praising the older adults in your dolphin pack, who all day seemed to be providing a barrier just beyond the surf zone to keep the great whites away from our fun. Thanks to you all!

