Dolphin Defender [Hey, You!]
|
Bob Aul
You are the young dolphin who made me giddy on a recent Sunday with your spontaneous, high-flying leap from the ocean. My beach buddies and I couldn't believe how airborne you got! There must have been 8 feet of space between you and the surface. Then you leapt up again! Your body was like a half-circle, and I sort of wished I were you. We'd already been praising the older adults in your dolphin pack, who all day seemed to be providing a barrier just beyond the surf zone to keep the great whites away from our fun. Thanks to you all!
Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.
