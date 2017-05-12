Does This OC Mattress Sign Look Like a Butt Plug or a Penis to You?

EXPAND "Hey, it's surfin' John Bobbitt!" - Alex Artiano Frank John Tristan

When an OC Weekly reader sent us a tip that there's "a large DICK on KATELLA" with "head decimation and evidence of a happy ending" we had to go down to see this bad boy ourselves. If you head east on Katella Avenue towards Cambridge Street, you'll notice what appears to be a used broken butt plug with the words "OC Mattress" above it. The sign is actually a man in a Hawaiian shirt surfing on a mattress, but the sunlight turned the sign brown, making it look rather pornographic when viewed from afar, and from a particular angle.

To assure we don't just see penises all over OC, we asked passerby's what they thought of the sign. The OC Mattress salesman on duty said they've never noticed it and the owner didn't return request for comment. On the other hand, passerbyers either began laughing or simply agreed and walked off. Others like David Ayers felt it looked like a fat dick and balls. "Just" Eddie says, "It's like they dipped a dildo with a mount into a chocolate fountain."

EXPAND "Honey, I found what was underneath your mattress..." Frank John Tristan

"I think the sign's funny," nearby gas station attendant Alex Artiano says. "It kinda looks like John Bobbitt's penis when it was reattached and it's making a left turn."

Regardless of the darkness, the person who originally designed the sign had Freud on the mind or something. Keep in mind, these signs are at over 14 locations in Southern California, from San Clemente to West Hollywood. It's only a matter of time before these signs bronze into the brown chodes pictured above.

