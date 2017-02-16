menu

Do Mexicans Like Shopping at Walmart?

Why Don't Anti-Mexican Racists Like Facts?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Do Mexicans Like Shopping at Walmart?

Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7:23 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Do Mexicans Like Shopping at Walmart?EXPAND
Mark Dancey
A A

DEAR MEXICAN: My parents were born in Mexico. I was born in Dallas, Texas. This makes me a first-generation American, right? So, if my best friend's dad was born in Mexico, and her mother is a Chicana, does this make her a first-generation American or a second-generation American?

Just Curious

DEAR POCHA: In the eyes of the current attorney general, both you and your friend are Mexicans. ¡Trucha!

*     *     *     *     *

DEAR MEXICAN: When do you think Baja California and other locations in the madre-land with lots of American expatriates will become U.S. territories or, better yet, states? I would be very eager to live in a beautiful coastal area surrounded by people with nice cars and the world's most powerful military to back them up. I think the Mexicans would, too.

Related Stories

Americano-Mexicano

DEAR GABACHO: Be careful what you wish for. If the United States and Mexico ever went to war, snowbirds such as yourself would be the first people targeted by Mexicans. Don't believe me? Ask the Chinese during the Mexican Revolution. Better make plans to move to Costa Rica, Nicaragua or whatever other Latin American country gabachos retirees like to set up colonies in nowadays where they refuse to learn Spanish besides "gringo," "cerveza" and "Soy chavala."

*     *     *     *     *

DEAR MEXICAN: Why do Mexican women, who are basically good drivers, turn into morons when they turn into the Walmart parking lot? Also, here in New Mexico, you get the guys who sneer at you, pull into traffic in front of you at the last possible second, then slow down to 15 miles per hour. I've never seen this anywhere else. Are they Mexicans or just those "I am Espanish!" assholes showing off their inferiority complex?

Califa Motorhead

Upcoming Events

DEAR POCHO: With all due respect, EVERYONE turns into morons at the Walmart parking lot—hell, at Walmart, period. But what I was surprised by in researching your pregunta is how relatively few Mexis shop there. A 2014 study by Kantar Retail found only about 10 percent of Walmart shoppers were Latinos (read: mostly Mexican), with raza by far preferring Dollar General and Family Dollar stores. I guess it makes sense: Mexicans prefer swap meets and yard sales when looking for low prices. But the stats are incomplete: In a graphic, Kantar excluded New Mexico. They gave no reason, but I know the answer, which also answers your queja about slow-driving men: The Land of Enchantment is where all preconceived notions about Mexicans go to claim they're pure-blooded Spaniards going back to Cabeza de Vaca—but definitely not related to Estevanico!

*     *     *     *     *

DEAR MEXICAN: What is the deal with Mexicans and their fear of U.S. banks? A recent home invasion netted the robbers $2,000 that the Mexicans who lived there were using for their next house payment. When I mentioned this to a Mexicana friend, she told me she was once robbed of $15,000 that she was keeping at her apartment for a house payment. Doesn't word reach the wabs from their relatives in El Norte that USA bank accounts are insured up to $100,000?

Huero In the Barrio

DEAR GABACHO: Ask Washington Mutual.

Ask the Mexican at themexican@askamexican.net, be his fan on Facebook, follow him on Twitter @gustavoarellano or follow him on Instagram @gustavo_arellano!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >