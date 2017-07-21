menu

Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean Goes P.C. [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Santa Ana Police Hold City Council Hostage [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


Friday, July 21, 2017 at 6:24 a.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 at 6:24 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean Goes P.C. [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
Luke McGarry
A A

With news that Disneyland is tweaking its beloved Pirates of the Caribbean ride to better reflect our PC times, Weekly artist Luke McGarry decided to take the continued bowdlerizing of a legendarily politically incorrect ride to its logical conclusion for this week's Orange Feathers. He's too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, but the drawering speaks for itself, fam!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

