Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean Goes P.C. [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
Luke McGarry
With news that Disneyland is tweaking its beloved Pirates of the Caribbean ride to better reflect our PC times, Weekly artist Luke McGarry decided to take the continued bowdlerizing of a legendarily politically incorrect ride to its logical conclusion for this week's Orange Feathers. He's too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, but the drawering speaks for itself, fam!
