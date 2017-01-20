Deputies Watch Motorcyclists, Bicyclists and Pedestrians Closely on Saturday
|
That's no helmut!
Box Brown
The Orange County Sheriff's Department holds separate operations aimed at improving bicycling, motorcycling and pedestrian safety on Saturday.
Emphasis will be placed on accident-prone roads and crossings on unincorporated land in the county as well as in cities that contract with the county for law enforcement services.
"Extra deputies will patrol areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur to crack down on vehicle drivers and motorcyclists violating traffic safety laws," reads an OCSD announcement.
The department has also mapped out locations over the past three years where pedestrian and bike collisions have occurred, along with the violations that led to those crashes, for Saturday's Bike & Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operations
"Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians alike that can lead to life-changing injuries," reads a second OCSD announcement. "Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks or any other dangerous violation."
There will also be an extra eye out for pedestrians who illegally cross the street or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way and bike riders who fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists, deputies warn.
"All riders are reminded to always wear a helmet–those under 18 years of age must wear helmets by law. Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at corners."
Funding for the ops come from California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
