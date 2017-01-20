menu

Deputies Watch Motorcyclists, Bicyclists and Pedestrians Closely on Saturday

CHP Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting of Pedro Erick Villanueva


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Deputies Watch Motorcyclists, Bicyclists and Pedestrians Closely on Saturday

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 3:48 p.m.
By Matt Coker
That's no helmut!
That's no helmut!
Box Brown
A A

The Orange County Sheriff's Department holds separate operations aimed at improving bicycling, motorcycling and pedestrian safety on Saturday.

Emphasis will be placed on accident-prone roads and crossings on unincorporated land in the county as well as in cities that contract with the county for law enforcement services.

"Extra deputies will patrol areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur to crack down on vehicle drivers and motorcyclists violating traffic safety laws," reads an OCSD announcement.

The department has also mapped out locations over the past three years where pedestrian and bike collisions have occurred, along with the violations that led to those crashes, for Saturday's Bike & Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operations 

Upcoming Events

"Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians alike that can lead to life-changing injuries," reads a second OCSD announcement. "Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks or any other dangerous violation."

There will also be an extra eye out for pedestrians who illegally cross the street or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way and bike riders who fail to follow the same traffic laws that apply to motorists, deputies warn. 

"All riders are reminded to always wear a helmet–those under 18 years of age must wear helmets by law.  Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at corners."

Funding for the ops come from California Office of Traffic Safety grants, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >