Dennis Quan Tran's Killer Sought Through Release of "Person of Interest" Images

One Man in His 40s is Dead and Another is Held for Santa Ana Stabbing


Dennis Quan Tran's Killer Sought Through Release of "Person of Interest" Images

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 6:28 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Police believe this is a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of Dennis Quan Tran.
Police believe this is a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of Dennis Quan Tran.
Santa Ana Police Department
Remember the man who was fatally stabbed near the Walmart loading docks in Santa Ana on Dec. 18?

Police detectives need your help in finding Dennis Quan Tran's killer.

Originally identified only as a man in his 20s or 30s, the 41-year-old Westminster resident was found  suffering from multiple stab wounds around 2:40 a.m. by a security guard outside the store in the 3600 block of West McFadden Avenue.

Tran was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he died while undergoing emergency surgery.

The investigation into Tran's death led to the uncovering of surveillance video that shows a person of interest in this case, Santa Ana Police Department homicide detectives believe. Here it is:

While a motive for the crime is currently unknown, detectives hope images from the video will lead someone to recognize the man depicted. Should that happen to be you, contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers 1.855.TIP.OCCS.

Another look at the person police want to chat with.
Another look at the person police want to chat with.
Santa Ana Police Department
Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

