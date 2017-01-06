Dennis Quan Tran's Killer Sought Through Release of "Person of Interest" Images
Police believe this is a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of Dennis Quan Tran.
Santa Ana Police Department
Remember the man who was fatally stabbed near the Walmart loading docks in Santa Ana on Dec. 18?
Police detectives need your help in finding Dennis Quan Tran's killer.
Originally identified only as a man in his 20s or 30s, the 41-year-old Westminster resident was found suffering from multiple stab wounds around 2:40 a.m. by a security guard outside the store in the 3600 block of West McFadden Avenue.
Tran was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he died while undergoing emergency surgery.
The investigation into Tran's death led to the uncovering of surveillance video that shows a person of interest in this case, Santa Ana Police Department homicide detectives believe. Here it is:
While a motive for the crime is currently unknown, detectives hope images from the video will lead someone to recognize the man depicted. Should that happen to be you, contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers 1.855.TIP.OCCS.
Another look at the person police want to chat with.
Santa Ana Police Department
