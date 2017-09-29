menu

Dekraii, Hutchens and Rackauckaus Go Down Dante's Inferno [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Dekraii, Hutchens and Rackauckaus Go Down Dante's Inferno [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, September 29, 2017 at 7:38 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Looking for medieval inspiration to take on the OC snitch scandal, artist Leslie Agan used the legendary illustrations of Gustave Doré's take on Dante's Inferno to create a fabulous, truthful look into the future. As for an artist's statement, Agan offered this:

Mr. Dekraai, also Hutchens and Rackauckas, have joined Dante and Virgil in a journey across the River Styx where they will soon be getting the tour of their new home. If I remember correctly, out of the nine rings of Hell, murders get to stay in the 7th ring.

Leslie: You got the seventh ring right, but the joke wrong. Dekraii is getting dropped of first, because politicians get dropped off in the eighth ring—and given Hutchens and Rackauckas committed treachery against the public trust, they deserve the ninth!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

