Rafal Tomasz Piotrowski performs with Decapitated in 2014.EXPAND
Rafal Tomasz Piotrowski performs with Decapitated in 2014.
Markus Felix/Wikipedia Commons

Rape Case Against Death Metal Band Decapitated is Dropped

Matt Coker | January 8, 2018 | 1:33pm
AA

The rape and kidnapping charges against Polish death metal bandmates who were arrested in Santa Ana have been dropped, according to prosecutors in Washington state.

Michal Mikolaj Lysejko, 27; Waclaw Jan Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Tomasz Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Edward Wiecek, 30, were arrested around 2 a.m. on Sept. 9, which was shortly after their band Decapitated left the stage of the Observatory in Santa Ana as part of their "Double Homicide" tour.

An unidentified woman had alleged to police that she entered the band's tour bus for drinks after a Sept. 1 concert in downtown Spokane, Washington, but was kidnapped and gang-raped by each musician in the vehicle's restroom.

Police in Spokane asked their counterparts in Los Angeles to investigate, and it was LAPD officers who arrested the band members in Santa Ana and booked them into LA County's jail.

The band’s attorney vehemently denied the allegations, and on Friday prosecutors filed a motion in Spokane County Superior Court to dismiss the charges. Trial had been scheduled to begin on Jan. 16.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

