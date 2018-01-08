Rape Case Against Death Metal Band Decapitated is Dropped

The rape and kidnapping charges against Polish death metal bandmates who were arrested in Santa Ana have been dropped, according to prosecutors in Washington state.

Michal Mikolaj Lysejko, 27; Waclaw Jan Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Tomasz Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Edward Wiecek, 30, were arrested around 2 a.m. on Sept. 9, which was shortly after their band Decapitated left the stage of the Observatory in Santa Ana as part of their "Double Homicide" tour.