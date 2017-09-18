Woman Found Dead in Santa Ana Apartment; Man in Custody
|
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A police call early today about a woman who had been hurt ended with the discovery of a dead adult female in an apartment and a man being taken into custody, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
Actually, "ended" is the wrong word; this investigation is just beginning as homicide detectives were still obtaining a search warrant for the residence as the SAPD media advisory went out this morning.
Here's what we know at this hour: The call came in about 2:50 a.m. Officers were sent to 215 South Birch St., Unit A. The county coroner is now confirming the identity of the adult female found deceased inside the apartment.
Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390.
Anonymous tips can be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
