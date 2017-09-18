menu

Woman Found Dead in Santa Ana Apartment; Man in Custody

Combined 103 to Life in Prison for 2 Rapists; Another Looks at 95-to-life


Woman Found Dead in Santa Ana Apartment; Man in Custody

Monday, September 18, 2017 at 11:51 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A police call early today about a woman who had been hurt ended with the discovery of a dead adult female in an apartment and a man being taken into custody, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Actually, "ended" is the wrong word; this investigation is just beginning as homicide detectives were still obtaining a search warrant for the residence as the SAPD media advisory went out this morning.

Here's what we know at this hour: The call came in about 2:50 a.m. Officers were sent to 215 South Birch St., Unit A. The county coroner is now confirming the identity of the adult female found deceased inside the apartment.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call SAPD homicide detectives at 714.245.8390.

Anonymous tips can be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

