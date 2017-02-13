menu

Dead Man in Santa Ana is Believed to be Victim of Gang Shooting

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 9:25 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A man who died in a hospital Sunday afternoon is believed to have been the victim of a gang-related shooting, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Friends drove the fellow to Santa Ana's South Coast Global Medical Center, whose officials contacted police just before 1:45 p.m. about a patient having been shot.

Hospital staff informed arriving officers that the unidentified man died at 2:26 p.m. from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The preliminary investigation reveals the shooting occurred in the area of 800 W. Cubbon St., and the case appears to be gang-related, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390, or leave an anonymous tip with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Did you know that the Santa Ana Police Department offers monetary rewards to anyone with information leading to the arrest of gang homicide suspects? This program applies to gang-related homicides committed within the City of Santa Ana and reward amounts can range from $100 to $50,000. To participate, call 714.245.8648 or visit www.ci.santa-ana.ca.us/pd/gang_homicide_reward.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

