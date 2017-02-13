Dead Man in Santa Ana is Believed to be Victim of Gang Shooting
Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly
A man who died in a hospital Sunday afternoon is believed to have been the victim of a gang-related shooting, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
Friends drove the fellow to Santa Ana's South Coast Global Medical Center, whose officials contacted police just before 1:45 p.m. about a patient having been shot.
Hospital staff informed arriving officers that the unidentified man died at 2:26 p.m. from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
The preliminary investigation reveals the shooting occurred in the area of 800 W. Cubbon St., and the case appears to be gang-related, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 714.245.8390, or leave an anonymous tip with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Did you know that the Santa Ana Police Department offers monetary rewards to anyone with information leading to the arrest of gang homicide suspects? This program applies to gang-related homicides committed within the City of Santa Ana and reward amounts can range from $100 to $50,000. To participate, call 714.245.8648 or visit www.ci.santa-ana.ca.us/pd/gang_homicide_reward.
