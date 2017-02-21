Dark Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Caramels: Our Toke of the Week!

EXPAND Have you ever seen an edible look so delightful? Likely not. Courtesy of The Lord Jones

Product: Dark Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Caramels by The Lord Jones

Price: $25

Place of Purchase: ShowGrow; 1625 E. St. Gertrude Place, Santa Ana, Ca

"For your royal highness" reads the Lord Jones scoop-neck t-shirt. But can edibles actually be fit for a queen? The answer is yes. Although edibles can be an especially frightening way to experience cannabis for the first time, if you're sampling one of Lord Jones' elegant low-dose whole-plant confections you'll surly maintain your sanity. With all-natural candies ranging in potency from five to 20 milligrams of THC per piece, Lord Jones has perfected the art of the micro-dose, making them perfect for a first-time edible experience.

Micro-dosing cannabis (and other plant-based medicine) is a rising trend. To clarify, micro-dosing cannabis means consuming small doses of THC at one time— usually maxing at 20 milligrams. Doing this allows people to avoid the undesirable effects larger amounts of THC can cause, such as (extreme) anxiety and paranoia.

The dark chocolate covered sea salt caramels are one of the LA-based brand's highest doses, landing at 20 milligrams of THC per chocolatey cube. Made with organic sugar, cream, pure vanilla bean and butter, each caramel is laced with pure, California-grown cannabis extract and enrobed in single-origin Ecuadorian dark chocolate, then garnished with a dash of sea salt.

But the chocolates don't just look gourmet. Every bite is loaded with a perfect blend of chocolate and caramel. The bitterness of the heavy cocoa is balanced by the sweet caramel, and the sea salt sprinkled on top adds a savory hint to the concoction, making for an exquisite symphony of flavor with every bite. There's a minor note of cannabis on the after taste, but hardly one that's recognizable and some bites don't have the earthy taste at all.

Like I've said in previous Toke of the Weeks: I'm a light-weight when it comes to edibles. Eating more than 20mg of THC at one time will send me to an alternate universe equipped with gnomes and elfins (sadly, that's not a joke). Knowing this, I split the sea salt caramel with a friend (which is legal to do now under Prop. 64, mind you!). The look on my friends face as soon as he bit into the candy was pure ecstasy. We ended up splitting another chocolate cube because the taste was too good not to keep eating them (which, I guess, could be dangerous if you lack self-control). The effects came on after about 50 minutes, and I felt like a feather floating peacefully in a breeze. I wasn't too tired nor was I too stoned. My friend had become one with his couch— indicative of the heavenly THC-bliss he was experiencing.

What's special about these chocolate edible bites is that you're getting the full medicinal benefits of the cannabis plant. Lord Jones uses whole-plant extract, meaning all of the elements of the plant are present in the chocolate. Utilizing the entire plant allows the magic of the Entourage Effect to occur. The basis of this theory states that all the cannabinoids within the cannabis plant work together synergistically and communicate with the body in a more powerful and dynamic way when they work together. This allows the highest level of healing to occur. In other words, extracting only CBD or THC from the plant limits how well the cannabinoid communicates, and thus, works within the body. Cannabinoids need the other components in the plant to reach their fullest potential of healing potency.

I don't know if these chocolates would be ideal for a hike up a mountain, but for a mellow night in or dinner with friends— they're perfect. The best part is that if you eat one or two of the chocolates you're not going to blast off to Pluto. You'll definitely be stoned— you might even get really stoned— but you won't walk around in a fog for multiple days.

You'll also never have to worry about looking like a shady stoner if you have a Lord Jones box on you in public. The packaging looks like a box the Queen of England might own, so you'll definitely maintain an air of elegance whipping these delicious babies out in public. The discreetness and sensually delectable taste of these dark-chocolate caramels are truly fit for royalty.

