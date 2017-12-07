The House Intelligence Committee into Russia meddling in U.S. elections is expected to speak later this month with Representative Dana Rohrabacher (R-Putin's Sealy Posturepedic), CNN reports.

In the interest of full non-partisan disclosure, the same panel also wants a sit-down with Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida), who already talked with the House committee's Senate counterparts this past summer. Why? Because she was head of the Democratic National Committee when its emails were hacked and when its law firm, Perkins Coie, paid intelligence firm Fusion GPS to compile the opposition research dossier on Donald Trump and Russia.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has said it also wants to chat up Rohrabacher, although nothing has been scheduled yet. The panel's interest no doubt mirrors that of its House counterparts: Each wants to know about this summer's meeting between the most pro-Russia lawmaker in Congress and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Rohrabacher bragged afterward that he would relay the information he received from Assange to Trump, although the Spliffin' Congressman has since whined that Chief of Staff John Kelly is cock-blocking him from a "rendezvous" with the president.

A Rohrabacher spokesman reportedly declined CNN's invitation to comment on the upcoming testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, which would be wise to also ask about the congressman's shady meetings with lobbyists Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort.

Flynn, who went on to be fired by Trump as National Security Advisor for lying to Vice President Mike Pence, recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Both sets of lies concerned the investigation into Trump campaign collusions with the Russians. NBC News reported this month that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators are looking at a 2016 meeting between Rohrabacher and Flynn in which the congressman can't recall if Russia came up.

Manafort surrendered to the FBI in October after a lengthy investigation charged him with conspiracy against the United States, money laundering, failing to disclose overseas bank accounts, making false statements to federal authorities, and operating as an unregistered foreign agent of the government of Ukraine.

Rohrabacher in 2013-14 held multiple meetings with his "old friend" Manafort, who was lobbying on behalf of disgraced, pro-Putin Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. After each meeting, Rohrabacher received hefty campaign contributions from Manafort and his associates before carrying water in the House for Yanukovych and his regime.

