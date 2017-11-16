Perhaps there's a good reason Representative Dana Rohrabacher (R-Vlady Putin's Steam Room) is reluctant to return a campaign donation from Paul Manafort, the former Trump-campaign chairman accused in a federal indictment of money laundering and other crimes related to his lobbying on behalf of the Ukraine's former pro-Russia president, Viktor Yanukovych. Rohrabacher may need all the money he can scrape up to defend himself!

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion in the presidential election found the Smurfin' Congressman attended a highly suspicious meeting two months before Donald Trump's November 2016 win. Rohrabacher met with Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant who ever-so-briefly served at the President's will; his son, Michael G. Flynn, best known for perpetuating the Pizzagate conspiracy theory involving Hillary Clinton, a Washington pizzeria and a mythical child-sex ring; and other members of the elder's Flynn Intel Group lobbying firm.

It is unclear whether U.S. policy toward Russia was discussed with Rohrabacher, a staunch advocate of warming relations with the Putin regime. The senior Flynn was fired after just 24 days as Trump's national security adviser because he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. The Flynns and Flynn Intel Group were already under Mueller's microscope before the Rohrabacher meeting was discovered.

By the way, Rohrabacher met in Moscow in April 2016 with Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer at the center of the controversial get-together with Donald Trump Jr. and Trump campaign officials at Trump Tower two months later.

Rohrabacher turning up in the Mueller investigation was pounced on by those seeking his 48th Congressional District seat. Laguna Beach businessman Harley Rouda calls the meeting with Flynn "a really big deal," while fellow Democratic candidate Dr. Hans Keirstead, a Laguna Beach biomedicine scientist and businessman, jokes, "It's clear that Representative Rohrabacher thinks the district boundaries of the 48th extend to the Kremlin."

On Twitter, Democratic candidates Omar Siddiqui, a Fullerton lawyer, and Laura Oatman, a Newport Beach businesswoman, tweeted separately that the meeting with Flynn was "no surprise," as Rohrabacher is Putin/Russia's "favorite congressman."

Observed Laguna Beach Nestlé executive Michael Kotick, another Democratic candidate, "Dana makes time to meet with Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort instead of holding a single town hall for his constituents."

