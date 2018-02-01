Since Dana Rohrabacher (R-Podval Sauna) was first elected to Congress in 1988 and has won re-election every two years since, the Weekly has seen come and go many Democratic Party challengers who seemed at least on the outside to be competent and worthy foes. Come Election Day, Rohrabacher crushed 'em all. The eight Democrats running against him now must never forget that.

Rohrabacher has also rolled over Republicans who challenged him in primaries. Hoping to change that is fellow Make America Great Again booster Stelian Onufrei, a Romania-born businessman who argues that his 30-year-incumbent challenger is an entrenched, out-of-touch D.C. politician.

The Onufrei campaign recently trumpeted a $92,000 advertisement buy from Spectrum Reach/Ad Link of Southern California. Five different 30-second ads will debut April 30 and be featured on FOX News Channel, CNN, Home and Garden Television Network, History Channel, and Bravo Channel throughout Orange County.