Dana Watch: DACA Caca

Between President Donald Trump's saying immigration reform should be a "bill of love" to his declaration that saving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is "dead" thanks to Democrats refusing to seriously negotiate (and not because of his crack about having immigrants from "shit-hole countries"), Representative Dana Rohrabacher (R-Whitey World) once again was rejecting any attempts to make DACA part of federal law.

"If we legalize the status of 850,000 young people who are here illegally, we can expect tens of millions of young people throughout the world to notice that," bellowed The Mouth That Rohrabachered on World Net Daily (WND) Radio last week. "If they would like the government benefits of health care and education that come from legally being in the United States, there is no reason for me to believe this won't obliterate our chances of getting control of our border."

